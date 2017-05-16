Xiaomi Mi Router 3C that delivers 300Mbps wireless speed launched at Rs. 1,199

Xiaomi just announced its new budget smartphone the Redmi 4 in India. However, apart from this smartphone launch, the Chinese manufacturer has also launched a new device to its Mi home accessories line-up.

Dubbed as Mi Router 3C, this Wi-Fi router is priced at Rs. 1,199, and it will be available at Mi Home store in Bengaluru from May 20 onwards. For people outside Bengaluru, the device will be available via Mi.com starting May 23. And, Mi Router 3C will hit Amazon India and Flipkart on June 8.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched in India with 4100mAh battery; price starts from Rs. 6,999

Commenting on the launch, Manu Jain, managing director, Xiaomi India said,"We are committed to launching several of our ecosystem products in India and bringing technological innovations to everyone. With the fast growing internet population in the country, we saw a big gap in the current router market. With amazing smart features, and a game-changing price, Mi Router 3C is set to disrupt the router market in India."

Interestingly, this new product is the company's first ever router launched in India. Moreover, the company has said that the router has been designed to offer ease of use, better speed and range. As such, the router can be easily set up and managed via the Mi Wi-Fi app.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Features Talking about the features of the Mi Router 3C it come with four "high-performance" antennas and each of these antennas have a dedicated PCB circuit. The company says that it has a 2-transmit, 2-receive antenna design which is further said to drastically improve the Wi-Fi range and signal stability. Specs Xiaomi's new router has 64MB of RAM and will offer wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps. It can connect up to 64 devices including 20 computing devices and 44 IoT devices. It supports the 802.11n Wi-Fi protocol at 2.4GHz. Additionally the router features two LAN ports and 1 WAN port, apart from a three-colour LED indicator. As for the dimensions, the router measures 195x107x25.3mm, with the antennas extend up to 178.90mm. It weighs 241 grams. Remote Control Xiaomi is offering Mi Wi-Fi app for easy setup and network management of the router. The company says that with the app users will get easy access to the router and they will be able to perform real-time monitoring of bandwidth usage, and also utilise QoS to prioritise bandwidth. The app also provides access to pre-configured guest sharing of the Wi-Fi password and parental controls.