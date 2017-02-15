Xiaomi to launch military grade protective glasses on February 16

Xiaomi just announced the smart wristwatch for children and the Smart Ukelele. The very same day, the company has teased the launch of a new product. It is likely to be a blue eye protective glass, which is it's 62nd crowdfunded product.

Initially, the post teasing this upcoming product talked about the impact of UV rays on our eyes and tipped that the product will feature harmful ray filters. The launch date is pegged as February 16 at 10 AM (in China) via Xiaomi mall.

Following this, a few other teasers were posted by the Apple of China. In one such teaser, it is claimed that the eye protective glasses was made using military grade materials. This ensures that the device will not break even when there is a strong impact. The teaser features a photo of a man with a military helmet showing the durability and strength of the device. We can get to know more details about the protective glasses when it is launched tomorrow.

Apart from the military grade protective glasses with harmful ray filters, we can expect a few other surprises from Xiaomi at tomorrow's launch. Let's wait for the same to know what exactly the company has got to roll out its sleeve.

