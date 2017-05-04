Xiaomi introduces recycling of old electronics in India, gives discount coupons too

With the growing demand for gadgets, the e-waste threat is also on the rise. With the upcoming tech trends, we can expect the challenge to continue for decades.

Xiaomi has taken a step to combat e-waste showing that it cares for the environment. It has introduced a recycling program in India under which the company will take back the e-waste and recycle them for a greener tomorrow. The program adheres to the E-waste Management Rules of 2016 issued by the country's Ministry of Environment and Forest. The e-waste management solutions for this recycling program are currently offered by TES-AMM India.

Under the Xiaomi India's recycling program, the company will accept electronic items such as power banks, smartphones, mobiles, headphones, speakers, etc. that are discarded as e-waste by the users. When a gadget or device reaches the end of its life, the company will take the same and recycle it. Those products that are damaged or faulty will not be recycled and the program will not support the same.

If you are interested in taking advantage of this program, you need to fill out a form on the official Xiaomi website. The Mi India's authorized recycler will contact you within 7 days. The products will be collected by Xiaomi within a time span of 15 days for free of cost. Furthermore, the company will also offer you a discount coupon worth Rs. 100 within 14 days. This coupon can be used on the Mi.com store to buy accessories and the minimum purchase value is Rs. 1,000.