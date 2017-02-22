Xiaomi likely to unveil a smoke detector on February 23

Since the beginning of this month, Xiaomi is releasing gadgets under the Mijia brand. As of now, we have seen product launches such as TS sunglasses, intelligent flower pot, Children watch and smart rearview mirror.

Within a few days, the company teases the launch of more such products. We say so as Xiaomi has teased an upcoming product that could be an interesting addition to its portfolio. Unsurprisingly, the product's name has not been mentioned on the teaser, but there are clues that give us a clear picture of what it actually is.

It looks like Xiaomi is all set to unveil a smoke detector this time. The teaser shows that the upcoming product can detect smoke and Methane (CH4), tipping that it could be a smoke detector.

We need not wait for long to get the confirmation of what Xiaomi is all set to launch as this device could be unveiled officially on February 23. Going by the teaser, the smoke detector launch event will be slated for 10 AM (in China), which is around 7:30 AM for us in India. Stay tuned to us as we update you on what product Xiaomi will be launching at the event to happen tomorrow.

