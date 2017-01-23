Zebronics Thrill 5.1 speaker launched at Rs. 4,444

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, has just launched its newest 'Thrill5.1 speaker' which is deemed to deliver high quality loud sound. The Thrill5.1 speaker with its full spectrum audio feature comes with an enhanced mid-bass and amazingly accurate sonic imaging. Users will be able to experience the best-in-class audio sound.

'Thrill' 5.1 speaker system sports sleek design, performance driven engineering and thrilling 80W RMS sound output. The speaker also comes with bold 10x5W front satellites, plus a down firing 30W subwoofer for explosive distortion-free bass, while creating an immersive surround sound experience.

Supporting the powerful subwoofer with adjustable bass, Thrill allows users to adjust the bass level the way they like it be it explosive thumps or just a light tone.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director Zebronics said, "Our Thrill Speakers has the loudest bang for the buck. We are thrilled to bring in another addition to our widest Audio range. The speakers are best suited positioned during games to movies and more for the most realistic and amazing experience ever! Be ready to be thrilled with Zebronics"

Equipped with multiple options for connectivity, the speaker further gives users ample of options for tuning into their favorite music. Music can be directly accessed from a smartphone, laptop or pen drive by plugging in the USB or AUX Cable or from a memory card. Additionally, the speaker system comes with radio so users can keep themselves entertained all the time.

The speaker system also comes with a remote control, integrated LED Display and volume adjuster on the subwoofer allowing seamless manual control.

Zebronics Thrill5.1 Multimedia speaker is already available in leading retail stores across India.

-Press Release

