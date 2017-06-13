All You Need to Know About Xbox One X

After lots of speculations, Microsoft unveiled its Xbox One X gaming console at the current E3 event in Los Angeles, California.

Project Scorpio a.k.a Xbox One X will cost around $499 (approximately Rs. 32,000) and available for sale starting from November 7.

Xbox One X This Xbox console is smaller than its predecessors carrying a minimalistic look with powerful specifications. However, this device supports all the current Xbox games as well. This indeed is the company's answer to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, bumping up the system's graphics capabilities too. Powerful specs As far as the specifications, the Xbox One X features a six teraflop graphics processor running at 1172 Mhz, 12GB of GDDR5 memory and a 2.3 GHz custom central processing unit. 4K support with Dolby Atmos surround Missed out in Playstation 4, Microsoft has added UHD Blu-ray player that supports gameplay in a 4K resolution supporting HDR lighting effects and Dolby Atmos surround sound. As per the Kareem Choudhry, Xbox director of software engineering, said that those who don't have 4K television will get an enhanced visual experience, through a technique known as supersampling, which reduces native 4K assets for HD TV displays. Backward compatible On the other hand, the good news is that the existing Xbox One accessories will work on the new Xbox One X alongside all existing Xbox 360 backward compatible titles and Xbox One games. A total of 42 games was announced at Microsoft's Xbox event, 22 of which are exclusive to the Xbox One console. Additionally, some major games, including Gears of War 4, Resident Evil 7 and Rocket League are all receiving enhanced upgrades to take fuller advantage of the extra power of the machine.