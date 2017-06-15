Best gamepads for smartphones you can buy in India now

One of the most important reasons to choose a gamepad over touch is it's 'Control'. Gamepad allows users to enjoy console experience with their portable smartphones. However, it's not same as the consoles joystick, the makers have tried different keypad setup, with the main idea remains the same.

One of the good things about this gamepad is its pairing feature. Pairing this device with a smartphone is a really easy thing to do. Today, we have compiled a list of gamepads that you can buy in India.

Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 2 This gamepad supports most of the Android smartphones with precise control over the game. Moreover, you can also download exclusive Evo Gamepad App with 400+ games to play. This device is ergonomically designed and gives users a comfortable grip while holding it on the go. Amigo 7 IN 1 (STK 7004) Gamepad This gamepad comes with a Built-in rechargeable lithium battery with 350mAh battery. It supports Android and iOS platforms in along with Auto & Turbo special function. You can buy this gamepad on Amazon India. Mobilegear Wireless Bluetooth Mobile Gamepad This gamepad works various devices including iPod/iPhone/iPad as well as the vast majority of Android phones. This gamepad is powered by 300mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 3.0 on the hood. Bluetooth 3.0 wireless transmission can be 6-8 meters wide range of control from the operation. Amkette Evo Gamepad Wired This Evo Gamepad Wired is fully compatible with all the OTG supported Android phones available in the market. It also has built-in multimedia keys along with ease of access to the volume button. With the travel ready portable design, you can bag Evo Gamepad Wired easily and take it on your trips, business tours etc.