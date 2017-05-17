List of best puzzle games to challenge your brain

Puzzle games are one of the most interesting genres that have been evolved, finding new and different ways to test out brains. In fact, these puzzle games can be played easily on your mobile phones without demanding higher graphic card or processor.

Today, we have picked 5 puzzle games that you can try on your smartphone when you are bored or traveling.

2048

The classic 2048 puzzle is a fun, addictive and a very simple number puzzle game. Basically, you have to Swipe (Up, Down, Left, Right) to move the tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one. When 2048 tile is created, the player wins! The UI of the game is pretty simple and easy to use.

Mekorama

In this game, the user needs to help a tiny robot stumble home through 50 puzzling mechanical dioramas. The size of the game is too small and you can download it for free. Each one has a collectible card that you can get upon completion. It features a good graphic with some puzzle elements.

Skyward

This is one such game that demand your time management skill, if not helps you to improve. You can download this game for free in Play Store and need to apply your brain while playing this game. As it has good graphics, you won't be bored while playing it for long hours.

Checkers puzzle game

This game is more of a Chess, but with no rules at all. Unlike, Chess, this game is easy to play but it's tough to get results that favor you (which is win). Further, this game demands your decision-making skills to finish off the game. The Checkers game hardly consume around 2MB of your mobile storage with decent graphics.

Threes Game

This calculative puzzle game comes with short time puzzle to kill your time during commutation, waiting for bus or train. It can be played by all age groups which helps in improving your mathematics as well as decision-making skills. In this game just you need to slide number blocks and like numbers in multiple of 3 will add up automatically.

