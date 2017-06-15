Major differences between pc gaming and console gaming

Hard Core gamers always come up with the argument which platform is the best for gaming -- PC or Console. While this is not an easy question to answer, there are several factors to consider before coming to conclusion. Is there any chance for comparison or does one truly outweigh the other?

For the starters, PC games are played on one's personal computer, while the consoles games are manufactured by another company specifically to play intense games. These games are playable on various consoles, of which the most famous are the Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Game Cube, and Nintendo Wii.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Price When it comes to pricing, PC's are more expensive than that of consoles. The dedicated computer games are now costly compared to the console games. Upgrade Gaming consoles are very bad at upgrading! We cannot just open the console and implement a new GPU as per the latest trend. While this might frustrate some of the console gamers. However, on this front, PC's are easier to upgrade even thought it might prove you to be costly. Having said that, if you are a budget gamer, you can run the same processors, GPU and RAM for more than 3 to 4 years easily. Console Exclusives There are lots of games that are exclusive to either Xbox or Sony Playstations. One who has Xbox won't get the chance to play games that are exclusive to PS and vice versa. Having said that, PC proves to be the neutral territory here as you get best of both the worlds. Moreover, Sony recently released PlayStation Now-its subscription-based game streaming service-on the PC and Microsoft, on the other hand, has created the Xbox Play Anywhere program. Control flexibility For amateur gamers, Keyboard and mouse prove to be effective controller rather consoles joystick. The latter is precise and more approachable as well. However, there are some games that should be played on Xbox One controller or a DualShock 4 to your PC, either wired or Bluetooth. Also, most games support controllers on the PC these days, especially the big multi-platform releases.