Microsoft announces Xbox One X: World's most powerful gaming console

If you are a gamer then you have great things to look forward to as the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 event is starting soon. At the event, big gaming companies like Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and other players will be making major announcements regarding games as well they will be showcasing their latest gaming products.

And as we are saying this, Microsoft has just officially announced its new next-generation Xbox gaming console Xbox One X. However, this console was named as "Project Scorpio" previously and it was first teased at last year's E3. But gamers have something better this time the company has made it official and Microsoft is touting it to be the world's smallest and powerful gaming console.

Besides, the company has provided full technical specifications, features, and official launch details of the new device.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design While the new console looks like the original Xbox One, it does bring in some improved design language. The company claims that the new console has now got a more sleek and distinctive design. It does look more streamlined with its all black and boxy body. Under the Hood Well, as per the company's disclosure the Xbox One X will come with a custom 8-core AMD CPU clocked at 2.3GHz, a 6 teraflop GPU clocked at 1.17GHz and 12GB of GDDR5 video RAM. The console also gets a 326 GB/sec memory bandwidth, that should help your gaming momentum flowing. The company said, "Multiplayer gaming will also be better than ever. With effortless matchmaking and an advanced reputation system, so playing Xbox One games with your friends is more fun. Xbox One is simply the best gaming console we've ever made." 4K Gaming Microsoft has said that the new gaming console will support 4K/HDR gaming and will feature a 4K Blu-ray drive. The company claims that the console can run games at 4K/60 frames per second. To provide more immersive gaming experience, the console is coming with Dolby Atmos support. Supported Games Xbox One X will be compatible with everything from the Xbox One. So you might just save some bucks as you will not have to rebuild your game library or buy new accessories. However, there are some select titles that have been optimized to better perform as well as deliver a better experience to the players. Microsoft is calling them as Xbox One X Enhanced. Some of the games include Fifa 18, Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and Super Lucky's Tale amongst others. Price and Availability Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox One X will be released on November 7th for $499 (approx Rs. 32,118).