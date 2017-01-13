Nintendo Switch price, features, release date and more

Nintendo, the Japanese gaming hardware company has finally announced the much awaited gaming console the Switch. Durng an event in Tokyo, the company announced the device and revealed the details about the new hardware.

Switch is basically a game machine that acts as a handheld device which doubles as a home console. The game console kind of looks like a tablet computer with controllers that attach to its sides. However, you can use the Switch in three different modes - with the TV, play solo or with a friend, or use it as a self-contained handheld gaming device.

Apart from the game mode the device charges via USB-C and comes with an AC adaptor. It is expected that you will get 2.5-6.5 hours of gameplay but it also depends on the games you choose to play. The Switch also includes Wi-Fi connectivity which allows you to pair up to eight consoles together for local multiplayer gaming.

Additional Support In addition, the console will be supported by the Nintendo Switch Online Service. You can access it through your smartphone and once you access it will enable you to set up matches and chat with your friends on the network. You can try it for free, but after the free trial is done you'll have to pay a fee. The company also disclosed that there will be no region locking system which was present on previous consoles. Now, Switch games purchased anywhere in the world will be compatible with the console, so you can freely buy games without any worries. Wireless Controllers The game console also comes with two wireless controllers the Joy-Cons and includes motion sensors, accelerometers, an NFC reader and writer, a sensor for Amiibo data and a capture button for grabbing screenshots. It also has two buttons on the side rail so each Joy-Con is a full-featured controller for local co-op play. Plus, the Joy-cons have an AR camera that can recognize gestures. It also helps in determining the distance between themselves and objects in front of it. The Switch comes with gray, Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con. The kits will be priced the same. Nintendo also has plans to separately release a $70 Pro Controller that includes a D-pad which will be more suited to usage with your TV. SEE ALSO: Snapchat to get a major overhaul before IPO Games As for the games, it will support, blockbusters such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey are included in the list. The company has mentioned that more than 80 titles are currently in development for the Switch. Price and Availability Nintendo has stated that the device will be available from march 3rd 2017 in Japan, US, Canada, Hong Kong, Europe and major European countries. The gaming console will be priced at $299 (approximately Rs, 13,648). Nintendo has also asked the fans to check with their local retailers.