Online Gaming – Things that are surprisingly older in the internet world

Who does not know what online game is? Almost everyone has played the games like Super Mario, Tetris etc., and are quite addicted to it. They are just the video games played using computer networks. Not just now, this kind of online games were developed and played long back as well.

It looks like the evolution of online games is parallel to the evolution of internet and computers. But as people got smarter with the latest technology, even the functionalities needed to play such games have improved drastically. If you go back to the history, you will get to know how video games have evolved to a larger extent to keep up the current trend.

According to some research, the NIMROD (1951), OXO (1952), and Spacewar (1962) are said to be the first ever video and computer games played by the user. But the case was completely different here. It required two players to sit in front of a single computer to play the game.

But later in the 1960s, with the improvement in the technology, they started using a time-sharing feature. This allowed two or more users to share the same computer simultaneously. As technologies like Local Area Networks and Wide Area Network started booming, it led to the development of network games.

Now, the same gaming segment has matured to such a level that, people can play a multitude of games by connecting with others all over the world. The games like Xbox Live and PlayStation Network have made online gaming very popular nowadays.

Multiplayer games have grabbed the attention of more players than single player games. Though games like Xbox are popular since 2002, there are few multiplayer games which were actually famous long back.

If you are a 90's kid, you might remember playing a popular shooter game Doom. This game was released back in 1993 when both the 3-D and multimedia technologies were seeing some light. We can also consider 90's as the revolutionary period in this segment.

It is when graphical interfaces were improvised and websites started pouring online games for free. Later when smartphones hit the market, it took online games to a completely different level. It not only changed the way in which users play the game but also made everyone interested in it.

It is not an end. Each new generation comes up with new technologies which boost gaming segment further. In future, virtual reality and artificial intelligence may take online gaming to a next higher level.