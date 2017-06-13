Top 10 Most Expected Games Launched in E3 Event

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017, otherwise known as E3 kicked off with amazing fanfare this year with lots big names taking the stage to unveil their work over the years.

This event delivered some most expected games that we've been waiting for since a long time. Today, we have compiled a list of games that got launched in E3 along with the trailer. Have a look.

Assasin's Creed Origin Ubisoft is back once again with its historical action title that focuses more on the origins of the Assasin's Order. This game will be out on October 27. This game will be supported Xbox One, PS4, PC platforms Starwars Battle Front II This game due on Novembre 17th will be having a proper story campaign which puts in the boots of imperial commander during the stretch between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. This game will be supported Xbox One, PS4, PC platforms Anthem Bioware's long-awaited Anthem lets you explore a massive open world to kill stuff, loot stuff, and level-up. This game will be launched on 2018 Fall and supports Xbox One, PS4, PC platforms. Forza Motorsport 7 This game works on standard Xbox One console and can be played in 4K resolution on Xbox One X. It is exclusive to Xbox One and will be launched on October 3. Sea of thieves This game is all about a shared-world co-op game where you play as a bunch of pirates exploring the open ocean. This is an Xbox One exclusive as well. The Last Night Another most expected game in the E3 is 'The Last Night' that looks promising by its trailer. This game is supported on Xbox One and PC platform and will be out next year. Metro Exodus This game will surely test the graphics of the Xbox One depicting much larger open environments with multiple routes of exploration. It will be available on Xbox One platform and will be launched next year. Far Cry 5 Ubisoft officially took the wraps off the most promising Far Cry 5 at the E3 event with an amazing trailer. This device will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC platforms and the launch date is February 27, 2018. A Way Out This game due on early 2018 has a most appealing trailer. This co-op game must be played with a partner with a split-screen interface, whether you're sitting together on the couch or playing online. This game will be supported Xbox One, PS4, PC platforms. The Artful Escape This game looks unique and will be launched when its ready as per the company. This is an Xbox One exclusive.

