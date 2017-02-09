ASUS inagurates third 'Republic of Gamers' store in India

Good news for gamers in Bangalore! Taiwan-based gaming hardware provider ASUS has just launched India's third exclusive 'Republic of Gamers' (ROG) store in the city after launching the first and second exclusive stores in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar last year.

What's unique about this store is that you will not only be able to purchase high-end gaming hardware and accessories but you will actually get hands-on experience of the device as well.

So if you are a gamer then you can visit the store to experience the latest devices, game titles, and accessories that the company is offering. You can also purchase different PCs and accessories from the store after experience it.

Mr. Arnold Su, National Sales Manger (ASUS India) who was present during the opening of the store stated, "Since Bangalore is the IT hub of India, it is one of the important destinations for ASUS and we have decided to launch our store in the region." Mr. Su further added, "The key motive of the store is to encourage local gamers to have a dynamic experience and witness the true power of Republic Of Gamers." "We won't charge anyone for gaming on our systems."

ASUS now has a total of three stores in India. And in the coming days, it looks like the company is aiming to introduce more stores across major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and others. Besides, Mr. Su highlighted that "In India, the gaming scene including gaming laptops and desktops has been growing by 30 per cent year-on-year." While the situation is improving, ASUS India is also planning to capture 50 percent share of the gaming laptops market in India this year.

However, with such initiative, ASUS has come up with a unique strategy to help more and more gamers to come and experience the company's latest technology.

Also, the store is hosting a gaming tournament this 11th and 12th February. So if you are in Bangalore and interested, you can head over to the store and try your luck at winning some exciting prizes. The store in is Jayanagar 4th Block.