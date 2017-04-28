Check out Nintendo's new gaming console: 2DS XL

Nintendo on Thursday announced a new gaming console called the New 2DS XL, which is basically the 3DS XL without the 3D. So it will allow you play the 3DS library in 2D. The device has a foldable design and 82 percent bigger screen.

"This new addition to Nintendo's portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's president and COO, in a statement. "New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance," he further added during the announcement. So let's find out what is new about this 2DS XL.

Unique design with better hand-grip The New Nintendo 2DS XL comes in an eye-catching Black-Turquoise color. A White-Orange variant will soon be available as well. It has a sleek clamshell design, which provides a better hand grip, especially when people are on the go. As mentioned earlier, the device has an 82 percent larger display compared to the 3DS XL. Weighing at only 260 grams, the console is also lighter than the 3DS XL. Inbuilt amiibo support The New Nintendo 2DS XL comes with built-in amiibo support. Users can tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games. Uncountable games to choose from The 2DS XL will let the users get access to all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS, and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system. So users will never run put of options. Other details The Nintendo 2DS XL also features the C Stick and ZL and ZR buttons, which are present on the New 3DS XL as well. Pricing and availability The Nintendo 2DS XL comes with slightly different price tags in different countries. It is priced at $149.99 in the US, CAD 199.99 in Canada, AUD 199.95 in Australia and New Zealand, and JPY 14,980 in Japan. The gaming console will first go on sale in Australia and New Zealand on June 15. It will be available for sale in Japan, the US and Canada in July. Nintendo has not yet announced when the 2DS XL will hit the European market. Unfortunately, it will not be launched officially in India.