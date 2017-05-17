Dell launches five new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more

Dell is a company known for offering high-end PCs and laptops. And apart from providing basic computers, the company has made its name in the gaming domain with its Alienware PCs portfolio as well.

That being said, the company has yet again launched its latest gaming PCs and laptops in the country. The models range from Alienware series to high-performance laptops in the Inspiron series. The company has further announced that the new gaming laptops will be available at Dell Exclusive Stores across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Alen Joe Jose, Director - Product Marketing, Consumer, and Small Business, Dell, India said, "This year, we bring you the VR-ready Alienware 15 and 17 notebooks, the thinnest and lightest Alienware machines we have ever built. We are the first PC manufacturer to introduce cutting edge technology like the TOBII Eye Tracker which enables users to engage in gameplay on the Alienware with their eyes."

"Further, Alienware has a huge fan following in India and to further engage consumers who seek performance level gaming, we are expanding the Inspiron portfolio. The 15-inch 7000 and 5000 Inspiron gaming series carries forward the legacy of Alienware with design elements such as 186 cooling fans, thinly-veiled by 3 thermal exhaust cages, and a long lasting battery."

He added, "Dell's mid tower powerhouse, the Alienware Aurora R6 is being introduced for the first time in India. The product caters to desktop enthusiasts with a product which is capable of liquid cooling, dual full-size graphics, and overclocking processors in a compact form factor. The launch of the Graphic Amplifier is an industry first, using which consumers can simply load the latest VR-ready graphics and club their existing notebooks, to get the latest graphic experience."

While this may be good news for the gamers out there, here are some details about the products launched by Dell.

Alienware 15 Talking about Alienware 15, it comes with features like Windows 10 64-bit, a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor (6MB cache, up to 3.5GHz with Turbo Boost), 8GB DDR4 2133MHz RAM, Intel HD Graphics 530, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5 video memory, 1TB 7,200RPM HDD, and a 68Wh battery. The gaming laptop weighs 3.49kg, measures 389x305x25.4mm, and will be available in an Epic Silver chassis. As for the price, Alienware 15 is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,64,990. Alienware 17 Similarly, Alienware 17 is euipped with Windows 10 64-bit, a 17.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor (quad-core, 6MB cache, up to 3.5GHz with Turbo Boost), Intel HD Graphics 530, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5 video memory, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, and a 1TB 7,200RPM HDD. This variant weighs 4.42kg, measures 424x332x29.9mm, and will be available in an Epic Silver chassis as well. However, Alienware 17 will come at a starting price of Rs. 2,14,990. Alienware Aurora R6 Alienware Aurora R6 is a desktop model and its specifications include Windows 10 64-bit, an Intel Core i5-7400 processor (quad-core, 6MB cache, up to 3.5GHz with Turbo Boost), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4GB GDDR5 video memory, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, and a 1TB 7,200RPM HDD. The PC weighs 14.819kg, measures 212x360.5x472.54mm, and will be available in an Epic Silver chassis. Alienware Aurora Desktop is priced starting at Rs. 1,79,990. Inspiron 15 5000 Coming to the performance level gaming laptops, Dell Inspiron 15 5000 will include Windows 10 64-bit, 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) Truelife LED-backlit On-Cell touch display, either Intel or AMD processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 video memory, 32GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. This model sports a 74Whr 6-cell battery and it weighs 2.55kg while measuring 265x383x25.3mm. This laptop will come in a Black color variant. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 gaming laptop will start at a price of Rs. 74,490. Inspiron 15 7000 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 comes with Windows 10 64-bit, a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) anti-glare LED-backlit display, an Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad-core, 6MB cache, Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 video memory, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, and a 1TB 5,400RPM HDD with 8GB cache. This model also sports a 74Whr 6-cell battery. It weighs 2.65kg, measures 274x384.9x25.55mm, and will be available in two colors Matte Black or Red. The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop is priced at a starting price of Rs. 82,490.