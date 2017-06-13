Electronic Art's Revelations at E3 2017

Elctronic Arts revealed a bunch of trailers and game-plays on June 10, 2017 at E3 2017, EA Sports' annual fan-oriented game play event. Some of the highlights of EA Sports' revelations are:

Release of first FIFA 18 gameplay.

Multiplayer gameplay trailer of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Madden 18 now comes with playable story mode.

Need for Speed Payback trailer release.

Gameplay trailer release of Anthem.

FIFA 18 has incorporated real player motion technology to provide an enriched experience of the game to players. FIFA evolves each year to provide a realistic experience to players and certainly FIFA 18 is the most impressive experience players can have.

Star Wars battle front 2 is now even more exciting with real time multiplayer introduced to a legendary game.

Madden 18 offers players an experience of starting as a young footballer with an aim to be a part of the NFL world. The playable story mode in the game has given it an edge that was never seen before in a football game.

It is evident from the Need for Speed Payback trailer that the game has been inspired by Fast and the Furious. The introduction of a crew and objectives that are way beyond simply racing are some of the factors picked from the movie franchise.

Anthem is a game that comes from the team that worked on Mass Effect. The gameplay trailer introduced players to some of the most realistic experiences in the gaming world. This action packed game has some wild action gaming experiences.

Electronic Arts is raising the benchmark of gaming which is quite evident from its latest releases.