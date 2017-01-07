Game Boy is Coming Back From the Dead

When I was a teen I remember that every kid on the block wanted to own Nintendo's insanely popular handheld gaming system, the Game Boy. It came relatively at low cost and offered an awesome gameplay. The device was widely successful.

However, with the proliferation of technology, more advanced handheld gaming devices started to pour in and with that Game Boy was officially retired. Guess it was a decade ago.

SEE ALSO: Check Out 10 Weird Gadgets Launched at CES 2017

And sadly, from what it looks like Nintendo might have no plans to revive the portable console.

However, while Nintendo may have given up on the device, according to the latest developments, a company called Retro-Bit is working extensively to bring the Game Boy back from the dead.

In fact, the company has unveiled a new gaming device dubbed as Super Retro Boy that looks to be an upgraded version of the Game Boy. Design-wise, the Super Retro Boy resembles the classic original Game Boy we all know and love, and it also comes with a few modern day improvements such as 2,500 mAh rechargeable battery with 10-hour battery life and a shatter resistant TFT HD display.

SEE ALSO: Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Game Streaming Service For PC and Mac

Besides, the Super Retro Boy is essentially a clone of the original Game Boy. This handheld is able to play every original Game Boy game ever made. Apart from that, it can also play every Game Boy Color game and every Game Boy Advance title as well. In addition, the Super Retro Boy features an extra pair of buttons on the face, just below the standard A and B set which will facilitate Game Boy Advance titles.

The Super Retro Boy will be first released in North America in August 2017 and will be available at $79.99 (approximately Rs. 5,384)

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals