Google 'Playables' will let you play paid games before buying them

At Game Developer's Conference (GDC) 2017 event, Google announced several updates relating to Play store. Apart from changing its promotional algorithm to help game developers, the company also announced a new feature called "Playables."

This feature is promoted as mini-game or teasers, where a user can play the game without downloading it on their device. It not only saves the storage space on the device but also lets the user decide the download-worthy games before installing it.

Also Read: How to add Google Photos shortcut to your Android device camera

On the other hand, it acts as an advantage for the paid games wherein, users can try it for free.The new Playables feature uses HTML5 to create a fully playable version of games right within the ad. Users can try out this new feature in the coming months.

The company also stated that it will promote high-quality experiences for both the developers and users based on game engagement and not just installs. The search engine giant also introduced a new page in Play store wherein, all hand-picked games by the editors will be displayed. This new features will surely offer the best experience for the anticipated players.