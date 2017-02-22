HP launches Omen series of gaming devices in India

HP is getting back into the gaming world with the launch of new Omen series products in India. Today at an event in Delhi, the company exclusively launched its 'OMEN' gaming portfolio featuring an array of products spanning different price points to meet the various need of the gamers.

While the products cover mostly all the gaming hardware needs, more importantly, with this move, it looks like HP is trying to tap into the growing community of gaming enthusiasts in the country.

On the same note, Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, HP Inc. India has stated "Gaming in India has seen rapid expansion and adoption in the recent times. The time was right for us to introduce our gaming portfolio to further our strategy to provide unparalleled consumer experience." "OMEN by HP' is for gamers who need their PC to deliver a great experience while also allowing them the flexibility to choose the level of performance and design that fits their needs. We are excited to bring the OMEN portfolio to India."

"We understand the needs of a gamer and the 'OMEN by HP' portfolio aims to address them at all levels. The new OMEN platform offers the features gamers rely on - power for battling on the go, graphics for smooth gameplay, great storage and advanced thermal cooling to tackle the latest games. The portfolio comes packed with high-quality accessories in partnership with SteeiSeries and are engineered to deliver aggressive performance," said Ketan Patel, St. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

Nonetheless, "Omen by HP" India Portfolio will include laptops that will come in 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch screen sizes, OMEN desktops, keyboard, mouse, mouse pad and headset that has been made in collaboration with Steel Series. Further priced between Rs. 2,199 for the simple pad and max at Rs. 1.40,000 lakh for the advanced desktop, HP's range will give gamers many options to choose from. Similarly, HP could now compete with the likes of Asus and BenQ, who already have a strong line-up of gaming devices in the market.

The company has said that the portfolio will all be made available starting 15th March 2017 on the company's site, HP World stores, e-commerce portals and large retail format stores across India.