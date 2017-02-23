HP to open 250 outlets this year to expand its reach in India

PC maker HP is planning to expand its reach in the country, as the company is planning to add 250 outlets this year.

"Right now we have 450 stores in the country and we are going to add 250 more stores this year," Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems Business, HP Inc told Gizbot.

The company has also announced its foray into gaming section in India with the launch of OMEN series of products. It had earlier been launched in parts of the US and China among other places.

Regarding its competition with the existing players in the segment, he said, "This product is for gaming community and HP never had in this segments so the people had choices of other brand now we coming in this segment and the kind of engineering, reliability, performance, after sales services, the kind of retail network in India and the great legacy which customers are looking at and the entire range is very unique that we are giving to everykind of gamer."

"We are open to launch more product and configrations but as of now only this product and it also depends on the feedback we will get," he replied when asked about launching more products.

The Omen series will available starting 15 March and it will include 5 notebooks and 1 desktop model. The prices of the cheapest model stands as Rs.79, 990, while the top-end model will sell at Rs. 1,39,990.

According to Gartner, the overall, HP's market share stood at 20.4 per cent in 3Q 2016 with th projects from the government, banking and the manufacturing sector.