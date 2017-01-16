Microsoft to add new "Game Mode" feature for Windows 10

According to recent reports, Microsoft is said to be developing a new "Game Mode" feature for Windows 10. The feature is aimed at enhancing the PC gaming experience of users as well as it will be helping run games much faster.

NDTV notes that while some elements have already been rolled out to Windows Insider Preview users, eventually, the feature will arrive with the Creators Update later this year.

In addition, it has been said that Microsoft will also be releasing another feature "Arena" on Xbox Live. This feature will help users play tournaments created by others and at the same time, users can also create their own tournaments. Also, eSports will be available for everyone.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Microsoft had acquired Beam, which offers a live streaming video platform that focuses on video gaming, including playthroughs of video games and allows viewers to interact with the gamers.

Amidst all these developments, Mike Ybarra, Head, Platform Engineering, Xbox has stated that the company was building Beam as a feature of Xbox One and Windows 10 and that Beam would be one of the easiest and quickest ways to stream gameplays.

Similarly, Microsoft will also be adding updates to the Activity Feed which will allow users to connect and share more with their gaming friends. On this matter, Ybarra has said that, with additional improvements to 'Clubs' and 'Looking For Group' (LFG), like better moderator tools for Clubs and the ability to share LFG posts in the user's feed, the company is making it even easier to seek out players for any game on Xbox and Windows 10, and join communities of gamers.

