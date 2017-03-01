MWC 2017: Pokemon Go set to receive 3 major updates in 2017

Pokemon Go is just going to get bigger and better this year. The game, as announced by John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs is slated to receive three major updates in the coming months. The announcement was made in the ongoing tech trade-Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) in Barcelona, Spain.

While Hanke did not entirely reveal what's in store for gamers, the CEO of Niantic Labs recently hinted towards three new features; player vs player sessions, Pokemons trading and reworking gyms

As note, Niantic recently pushed a major update called "Generation 2 that added 80 new Pokemons for players to hunt for. Since its release in July 2016, the augmented reality game has been downloaded more than 650 million times on smart devices across the platforms.

Besides, Hanke also revealed that the team will also release a whole new version of its earlier sci-fi themed mobile game 'Ingress'. Whether the upcoming game will be able to break new records, like Pokemon Go did in the smartphone gaming world? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates about Pokemon Go on GIZBOT.