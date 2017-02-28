New Google tools will help apps, games get more visibility on Play Store



Google is changing its Play Store tools to help game developers to lead in the gaming market. Play Store already has millions of games wherein it is difficult to find the specific game required by the user.

To solve this problem, Google is changing its Play Store's promotional algorithm so that more games get promoted based on users' engagement, rather than the number of installations. It also stated that it is going to maintain separate pages for game related apps. All the hand-picked games by them will be displayed in these pages.

It has also provided the liberty to the developers to run their own promotions on both games as well as other apps. Developers has already made the best use of it by offering the paid games for free, temporarily. This price promotion has already been tested by Google.

With the new feature, developers noticed a huge increase in the number of apps being downloaded and it also helped them in maintaining a lift after the free period. This changes not only helped them, but also did justice for the deserving games in the Play Store.