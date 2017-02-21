Nintendo is providing new user id for Nintendo Switch users

Nintendo has now announced that it is introducing another ID system to its already confounding system The announcement comes just days before the launch of it's new switch console which is slated to be launched on the 3rd March.

The new ID system will serve as a unique User ID and will be separate from the Nintendo Account. Further users will need one of the new ID's to claim their unique name.

The new ID will likely be used to identify users in the company's online universe specially users connected to Switch games.

Further, the new ID system also differs from the Nintendo Network ID which users would use for Wii U and 3DS online services or same as the Miiverse and Nintendo eShop. It further adds to the confusion, And if you think that was okay, the new ID also comes with an account nickname which further adds to the confusion.

Coming back to the new Nintendo User ID, users can set it up by logging into their Nintendo account, linked to the user's email address. Once users are logged in, they can head to the User info and set the new User ID on that screen.

From what we notice the new ID will serve the same purpose for Switch players similar to how the Network ID did for Wii U and 3DS users. Also, as the new ID's are unique, users should create their IDs at the earliest and grab their desired handle of choice, rather than make do with what is left.



