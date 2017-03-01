Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers will now work with PC

Nintendo Switch which is slated to be released on 3rd March will be accompanied by the Nintendo Switch Pro. The Nintendo Switch Pro resembles what we would traditionally expect from any console manufacturer. The console sports dual analog sticks, triggers, d-pad and the ABXY buttons.

While Nintendo's competitors PlayStation's and Xbox's controllers are known to work on the PC, Nintendo is also stepping up its game in this field. As such, the company's Switch Pro controllers will also work on PC and bring it at par with rivals on this front.

As reported by NDTV, the controllers of the Switch Pro will work on PC via Bluetooth connectivity. With this technology, the pairing of the device will be simplified and all that users need to do is press the button on the top of the controller.The pairing might take around a minute, making it very simple and user-friendly.

While the controller is compatible with most games, there are a few which are not be supported by default, users should check the details before using the controller. While a better option would be to install a DirectInput to Xinput driver to support various games enabling the controller to support them.

