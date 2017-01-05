Nvidia Launches GeForce Now Game Streaming Service For PC and Mac

While a lot of things are happening at CES, Nvidia, the manufacturer of graphics processing unit has just announced that the company has revamped its Geforce Now game streaming service.

Evidently, the Geforce Now service will allow users to stream games to Windows and Mac desktops as well. Earlier the service catered to only the Android-based Nvidia Shield devices.

On the other hand, Nvidia has said that it has bumped up the service in order to address the problems of a large amount of consumers who own low-powered laptops or older computers. These consumers have been unable to play demanding games.

Interestingly, the new service as Nvidia says will work like a virtual desktop, where users will be able to see a full Windows install on logging in. Once users log in, they will be able to load up regular versions of Steam, Battle.net, Origin, Uplay and GOG and play the games. Users will also be able to download any game they like from their existing library.

In addition, the GeForce service will come with cloud save functionality. This will allow users to start a game from where they left off on their computers.

The service will begin from March onwards and will cost $25 (approximately Rs. 1,696) for 20 hours of gameplay.

