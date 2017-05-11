Online gaming industry to grow $ 1 billion by 2021

According to the new report by Google and KPMG, the online gaming industry in India is expected to gain momentum and grow to $1 billion by 2021, from the current $360 million, at a growth rate of 20 percent.

The report said with an 117 percent spike in searches for online games by Indians, it is estimated that the current online gamer base of 120 million gamers in 2016 will grow to 310 million by 2021.

The report is based on a primary qualitative and quantitative research executed by Nielsen that covered over 3,000 respondents across 16 geographies including metro and non-metros to understand the importance of the triggers, barriers and perceptions among the online gamers and non- gamers.

These geographies include Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati, Agartala and Shillong.

The respondents are in the age group of 18 - 55 years who are owners of smartphones and tablets/laptop/PC with the internet connection of all devices.

According to report up to 6 different games are simultaneously played by young gamers and about 25 percent of gamers don't associate a value paying for a game.

Besides this 75 percent of gamers have phones below Rs 20,000 and 22 times free games are more popular than the paid ones.