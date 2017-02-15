Pokemon Go is adding new features and over 80 new Pokemon

Pokemon Go the Augmented Reality game created a huge stir in the mobile gaming world and at the same generated great interest among millions of users. With already over 500 million estimated downloads, the game has become one of the most downloaded apps from the Google or Apple app stores.

However, the charm or the Pokemon Go fever according to various reports seem to have gone down or declined off late. And this may be because of the frequent server issues or due to the frustration that users have been experiencing in waiting for new updates. Moreover, this has been mounting steadily.

While this has been the case, the developers behind the game Niantic Labs seem to have realized the cry of the users. And now finally, the company is releasing new features and additions to the game. Besides, Niantic Labs is looking to bring back the lost interest in the game.

So what has the company done? What are the updates that Pokemon Go is getting? Let's find out.

Additional Pokémon

The game will be getting additional 80 Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Johto region in thePokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. The company has said that Pokémon with gender-specific variations, will also start rolling out in Pokémon GO.

New Evolutions

Gamers will now have more opportunities to evolve their Pokémon in the game. "Some Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will soon be able to evolve into Pokémon that inhabit the Johto region!" the company has said. Users should also be on the lookout for new Evolution items at PokéStops.

New Encounter Gameplay

Now when users encounter Pokémon in the wild, they will be reacting in new ways as they try to catch them. AS per the Pokemon team, there is also an addition of new item carousels that will allow users to select Berries and Poké Balls directly from the encounter screen.

New Berries

The game is also getting two new Berries the Nanab Berries and Pinap Berries. Users can get it by spinning the Photo Disc at PokéStops. As for the features of the berries, giving a Pokémon a Nanab Berry will slow its movements, making it easier to catch whereas the Pinap Berry will double the amount of Candy users receive if their next catch attempt succeeds.

New Avatars and an Expanded Wardrobe

Interestingly, users will now be able to give their avatar a complete upgrade. Users will get to customize their look with a whole new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items.

