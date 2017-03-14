PS4 Games will soon be playable on Windows PCs too

PlayStation Now (PS Now), Sony's game streaming service announced that it will soon let gamers play PS4 games. Allowing this PS4 games to play on Windows Pcs as well is a major update here. This approach will directly have an impact on PC gamers who could see greater value in PS Now.

Since it's launch, PS Now has seen lots of downside because of its issues related to pricing and reliability. It costs $19.99 for a month, which is quite a huge amount. On the other hand, it requires a good amount of bandwidth to play (Sony recommends 5Mbps or higher speeds) with no much trouble. For now, this is not yet available in India due to Internet connectivity not being the greatest.

Currently, this service allows to play PS3 games and the company just announced that it will be bringing PS4 games to it as well. It looks like an answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. PS Now also uses cloud saves feature which lets you start a game on PS4 and then continue playing it on another PS4 or even a Windows PC (or vice versa).

If you wish to give this a try, you can use free seven-day trial on their store. This new approach of bringing PS4 is still in testing mode and the launch date is not yet announced. Sony is said to involve its active PS Now users for the purpose of testing.

Regarding this, Brian Dunn, the Senior Marketing Manager of PS Now shares his view in Sony's blog post, "We'll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned. In the next few weeks we'll kick off a private test with PS4 games on PS Now. If you're an active PS Now subscriber, keep an eye on your email in case you get an invitation."