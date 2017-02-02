Samsung introduces India’s first curved gaming monitors

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of India's First curved gaming monitor today. Samsung claims that it is the most curved monitor in the world with a radius of 1800mm, providing a more comfortable and an immersive gaming experience to gamers.

The curved gaming monitor further comes with a host of exciting features like 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, making a perfect delight for gamers in India. Moreover, with the introduction of quantum dot technology in the curved gaming monitors, it offers a level of picture quality like the industry has never seen before.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Puneet Sethi, Director, CE B2B Business, Samsung India Electronics said, "Gamers are demanding advanced display technologies in monitors in order to experience every nuance of a game. There is a need for better monitors for enhanced gaming experience in the country. At Samsung, we are committed to offer our customers the very best of features and technology. The launch of this curved gaming monitor is a step in that direction and I am sure that it will be a trendsetter in the gaming zone."

Designed specifically for professional and hardcore gamers, the LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 curved gaming monitor unites the visual refinement of Samsung's Quantum Dot picture technology with the comfort and widespread view of its curved gaming monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience. The monitors also come with a host of gamer-friendly features which provides more customized and enjoyable experience. Various ergonomics such as HAS, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt provides an optimized gaming experience.

Fast Speed and Smooth Game Play

By combining Samsung's advanced motion blur reduction technology with its VA panel, the LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 are the first curved gaming monitors to produce a 1 ms moving picture response time (MPRT). The rapid MPRT rate reduces display transitions between moving and animated objects, and in turn eliminates potential visual distractions.

The LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 also leverages integrated AMD FreeSync Technology over HDMI functionality to synchronize the screen's 144 Hz refresh rate with users' AMD graphics cards. This connectivity minimizes image tearing, input latency and stutter that can disrupt gameplay and escalate visual fatigue

Quantum Dot Technology

Samsung's curved gaming monitor comes with the Quantum Dot technology which enables more vibrant and natural colors. The overall affect is an incredible true-to-life picture on screen. The added luminance gives the monitor a 3000:1 contrast ratio and reveals previously-hidden gaming details in both light and dark settings. Quantum Dot display curved gaming monitor creates an unprecedented visual experience that no gamer has ever experienced.

Gaming at the Next Level

The LC24FG70 & LC27FG70 curved gaming monitor is designed with gamers in mind with a range of user-friendly gaming UX that drives more convenient and easily-accessible game management. The CFG70 includes a dedicated gaming interface with an intuitive settings dashboard to better allow gamers to modify and personalize their gameplay settings. Each curved gaming monitor also offers a series of hotkeys on the front and back of the display for users to easily adjust gameplay settings.

To further inspire gamer immersion and bring out the best in even the most complex game designs, compatibility with the FPS, RTS, RPG and AOS genres, each curved gaming monitor undergoes rigorous pre-shipment factory calibration. This process optimizes various settings, including contrast ratios, black gamma levels for enhanced brightness and white balance levels for temperature management. As a result, gamers can enjoy a sharp and brilliant picture

Price

Samsung curved monitor LC24FG70 and LC27FG70 will be available with MRP of Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively.