Sony announces free PlayStation Plus games for PS4, PS3, and Vita

For those avid gamers out there, Sony has just announced the list of free PlayStation Plus games that will be coming in July.

The news comes from Sony's official PlayStation blog and it looks like a total of six games are coming for Plus subscribers, three of which are playable on PS4 thanks to Cross-Buy, two on PS3 and one on PS Vita.

The PS4 titles include Until Dawn P which is PlayStation exclusive survival horror adventure game. The second game is Telltale's Game of Thrones series with all the six episodes. Thirdly, it includes Don't Die, Mr. Robot, an action game for Vita that features Cross-Buy support with PS4.

As for the Vita owners, they will also get Element4l. Coming to the PS3 games, Plus members will be receiving Darkstalkers Resurrection, which is a combination of two different games like Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge and Darkstalkers 3. Additionally, PS3 owners will also get Tokyo Jungle, which is an action game where you play as various animals.

Well, all of these six games for the three consoles will be available for free to Plus subscribers starting July 4. If you haven't claimed June's free Plus games you can do so before the month ends. This month's free games include Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange.

Additionally, Sony has also announced that Plus members will be getting two other games and perks beginning in July. "As a PlayStation Plus member, not only will you get access to the game, but you'll get an exclusive Orcs Must Die Unchained Plus Pack as part of your membership," the company says on its blog. However, the $20 pack is only available until August 15.

Likewise, to celebrate the launch of PlayLink which is a new multiplayer game platform on PS4 where you can play a game using your smartphone, the company is offering "That's You" game for free until October 24.

All in all, if you are a PlayStation Plus member then you have got some good games to look forward to.