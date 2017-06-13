Sony PlayLink lets you control PlayStation games on your smartphone

At the E3 2017 conference, Sony has announced the PlayLink, which is a collection of smartphone-controlled games. These games are designed for the complete family entertainment that includes those who don't play games too.

The PlayLink games are played on the PS4 console and controlled using an iPhone or Android smartphone instead of the DualShock controller. The concept of PlayLink is similar to Jackbox Party games that allow many players connect over their smartphones and play addictive and short games with each other.

The PlayLink games are fairly small and includes and a quiz game dubbed That's You! and a dramatic voting game dubbed Hidden Agenda. The other titles to be included in this lineup of games including SingStar Celebration, Knowledge is Power, and Frantics.

Sony has not revealed the details on how these games will work as yet. Also, there are scant details on how Sony plans to expand the collection. The trailer of PlayLink games show that these are a more social way to use the PlayStation console.

The first game, That's You! will be released to all the PlayStation Plus members on July 4 for free. Check out the trailer of this game from below.

Sony has taken an interesting mobile approach by introducing the PlayLink, but without much clarity on this front, we can't come to know what Sony is exactly planning for. One thing that is sure is that Sony is planning for more social gaming on your smartphone.