Sony's PlayStation VR sold over 9,15,000 units worldwide

Japanese electronics giant Sony on Monday announced having crossed sales of 9,15,000 units of it's PlayStation VR, which was launched in October last year. The company's PlayStation series have been around for a while and have been giving gamers around the world something to look forward to with every release.

"Since its October launch, PS VR continues to be well received by people around the world thanks to the high quality, revolutionary VR experience it offers. With more than 53.4million PS4 units sold through globally we firmly believe PlayStation VR will take the lead position in the VR market" said Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

House went on to say,"We are increasing production to meet demand and will continuously support content developers as they create innovative VR experiences that are only possible on PlayStation."

While the sales seem to have been good, from the company's press release it is clear, the company has big plans and a well chalked out roadmap for the year ahead.

As on 19th February, the number of PS VR software titles and experiences had crossed over 100 globally. Further, the number of developers and publishers now has increased more than 360, comprising small independent teams to industry's giants as well an array of entertainment companies across music and movie domains.

With more than 220 software titles and content in development stages, as of now for the PS VR, we are looking at some highly anticipated launches around the corner. Some of the most anticipated launches include ACE COMBAT 7, FINAL FANTASY XV, STEEL COMBAT, TEKKEN 7, Farpoint, Gran Turismo Sport among several others.

Furthermore, in addition to video content, the company also aims to have over 100 new software titles and experiences to be released by the end of the year. As of now, this is all the information we have. We will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when we get them.