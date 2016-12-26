Super Mario Run Android Coming in 2017

After the debut of Super Mario Run, Pokémon GO isn't the only Nintendo-oriented property making waves in the mobile world. Soon after Super Mario Run's debut on iOS, this game has become a huge for both Nintendo and mobile gaming.

Now that the iOS users have already gotten a taste of the game, there's good news for Android users as Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima has reconfirmed that Super Mario Run for Android will be available next year. Additionally, he has also disclosed that Nintendo is planning to release more smartphone games from 2017.

NDTV reports that the Nintendo President has claimed that the company could release "more than three smartphone games" per year. However, the monetization models and target audiences will play an important factor in eventually deciding which games would hit the app stores. Analyzing Nintendo's objective and strategy, the company might be to turning towards making smartphone games into another revenue source along with its console hardware and games.

Earlier in 2015, Nintendo had announced its plans to publish five mobile games by 2017. As of now, with Miitomo and Super Mario Run already out and Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem games coming soon, it will be exciting to spot what the fifth game could be.

As for Mario, it is among the most recognizable mascots around the world, and millions of people are fans of this adventurous game. Besides, the game seems to be doing well with iOS users and the company claims that it has already hit 40 million downloads. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how the game will fare with Android users once the game goes live for them.

