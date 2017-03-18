Super Mario Run for Android will be released on March 23

Nintendo's Super Mario Run hit the headlines and made fans nostalgic as it was released for iPhone and iPad late last year. The iOS app reached a record of 40 million downloads in just four days of its release.

In December, the pre-registrations for the Android version of Super Mario was opened on Google Play. Those who pre-registered for the game will get notified when the game releases. Following these, the company even announced that the game will be released for the Android users in March. Now, there is a mention on when exactly the Android users can get to play Super Mario on their devices. Well, it is on March 23.

It has been announced that Super Mario 2.0 will be released for Android and the iOS version is also expected to be updated. Like the iOS version, Super Mario Run for Android is also expected to come with demo levels and add-ons at a specific cost. The company announced earlier that users can download the Super Mario for free too, but they will get just a part of the game. To play the whole game's content, they need to download the paid version.

The Super Mario game can be played with just one hand. In the game, Mario moves forward constantly and players can perform a variety of jumps to navigate. The character will behave differently based on the taps. So, the users have to time the taps for slower moves, gathering coins, and reaching the goal.

