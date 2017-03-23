Super Mario Run for Android released a day before scheduled

Nintendo's Mario is undoubtedly one of the most famous and most played games out there. With the title making it's come back in a latest gaming platform, more and more users are getting hooked onto it. After nearly four months of launching the legendary game on iOS, Nintendo has finally launched the highly-anticipated game on Android platform too.

Android fans finally have something to rejoice and look forward to, as their wait to play Mario on a smartphone is finally over. While most users wouldn't have known that they could just grab an emulator and play all the old Mario games.

While Nintendo officially announced last Friday that the game would be released for Android on March 23rd, the company surprised the gaming community by releasing it a day earlier. The game Super Mario Run is now available on Google Play Store for free.

At least the first five levels of the game are free but to unlock the complete game you might have to spare some money. While iOS users will need to shell out Rs. 620, Android users will find it a little more pricey at Rs. 800. For people who use both Android and iOS, and wish to play on both devices, you will have to buy the game on both platforms.

As for the Mario fans and users hooked onto the game, they would've probably finished the game a few months back and wouldn't really be that interested in the Android release. Nonetheless, this move from the company is a let down to most users and Mario fans.