Valve replaces Steam Greenlight with Steam Direct to curb fake games, introduces publishing fee

With the rising number of fake games, the video game maker, Valve Corporation is now shutting down Stream Greenlight and bringing in Stream Direct to curb the issue.

Earlier in a blog post, Valve enlightened the aim to bring about Steam Direct into action. The post states, "Our goal is to provide developers and publishers with a more direct publishing path and ultimately connect gamers with even more great content."

Further sketching their future goals with the move Valve states, "Over Steam's 13-year history, we have gradually moved from a tightly curated store to a more direct distribution model. In the coming months, we are planning to take the next step in this process by removing the largest remaining obstacle to having a direct path, Greenlight."

Well, to make things easy, the initiative has been taken to curb the rising graph of fake games on stream. The developers these days are trying out various ways to popularize these fake games, and Valve is all geared up to make a halt in this practice.

With Steam Direct, Valve is trying to establish a new sign-up process for the game developers, in order to put their game on Steam. The signing includes a set of verification processes for the developers to complete which includes - digital paperwork, personal and company verification, and tax documents check.

After verification is processed, the developers will be required to pay a fee amount, which is expected to be between $100 and $5000 in order to put their games on Steam Direct. This will restrict the gamers out there from publishing their games online.

Well, a publishing fee to publish games is being highly unaccepted by several game developers out there, as it perhaps will restrict them from posting their games on Stream. The move is mainly opposed by the amateur developers like the students, as they might not be able to afford the publishing fee introduced by Valve.

So, with the move to replace Stream Greenlight with Stream Direct, Valve is trying to do two things - one is improving the entire pipeline for bringing in new content to stream and second is to sketch more ways to connect customers to a content of their choices, basically delivering an improved user experience.