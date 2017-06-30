Best Smart Full HD TVs you can buy in India

With technology advancement, the way we watch Television has been changed in the past few years. After the implementation of OS in TV's along with some apps like Youtube, Facebook, and others, the user experience has gone into an another level.

However, it suffices to say, it’s the Smart TV that’s bringing internet entertainment into the home theater realm. So today, we have listed out 5 HD smart tv's that you can buy in India right now. Do check it out.

Vu 32D6475_H Full HD Smart TV Let's start with the cheapest. This is the cheapest smart HD TV you can get from the Californian-based TV maker Vu. What makes this good at this price range is its features -- built-in Wi-Fi and Mobile HD that let your stream, and browse other services such as YouTube, Netflix, Kidoz, Facebook and much more. This display can offer 60Hz refresh rate and features Backlight Control, Adaptive Backlight, Digital Noise Reduction etc. Talking about the connectivity, this TV has 2 USB, 2 HDMI, 1 headphone jack, 1 RF Connectivity Input. LG 43LH576T Full HD Smart TV Priced at Rs. Rs 39,990, this TV comes with a 43-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED screen and also has a built-in Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi Direct, App Store, Miracast, Network File Browser, Netflix, YouTube etc. It also supports a total of 18 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. For better viewing experience, this TV comes with LG's Triple XD Engine for enhanced picture quality. Additionally, this TV comes with Smart Energy Saving functionality that might help you in saving some electricity. In terms of connectivity, this TV has 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 headphone jack, 1 RD Input, 1 digital audio output, 1 composite video input, and other basic ports. Sony Bravia KDL-43W800D 43-inch 3D Smart TV Sony is always known for its TV's, so I am cutting down the introduction here. This TV sports a 43-inch Full HD LED display along with Android OS. Saying that it comes with Google Play Store along with some usual apps like Netflix, Bigflix, Sony Liv, YouTube and much more. With this TV you also get X-Reality Pro picture engine and has a refresh rate of 800Hz. This TV gives you an amazing picture quality with S-Force Front Surround along with Dolby Digital audio technology. LG 42LA6910 Just like other high-end TV's, this television from LG offers some serious Smart TV features that can enhance both picture and audio quality. This LG 42LA6910 features a full HD resolution with 3D TV functionality. Also, the inbuilt Triple XD Engine offers excellent video processing and vibrant range of colors as well. It also comes with some additional features including Voice Recognition, Motion Eco Sensor, and Time Machine II that lets the users save TV shows to the hard disk. Samsung 40F6400 This Smart TV from Samsung features 200Hz Clear Motion Rate and Wide Colour Enhancer Plus that give you clearer images with good details. Also, with Voice Interaction feature, it recommends you shows and movies as per your viewing history whereas the S Recommendation refines the search. This TV comes with Clear Motion feature that has a 400Hz refresh rate. It has other features including Motion Control Ready, Smart Hub, PIP, 2 10 W Audio Outputs, 4 HDMI v1.4, 1 Digital Audio Output, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet, on/off timer, 3D HyperReal Engine, Micro Dimming, Film Mode, 3D Sound, Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Pulse, Samsung SMART View, web browser, 3D Converter, ConnectShare USB v2.0, Wi-Fi, game mode, Sports Mode, AllShare, Dual Core, Wi-Fi Direct.