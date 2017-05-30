Devices to help you enhance your cricket viewing experience

When we talk about cricket in India, well, the sport has a massive fan following compared to all the other sports out there. Moreover, it has been quoted in several instances that cricket is somewhat a "religion in India". And with that line we already can make out how big or vast the reach and popularity of this game is.

Some have even said that cricket unites Indians better than a religion. While such is the case, the game does bring much more entertainment and excitement to people. There can be no other sports in India that can take the place of cricket in terms of popularity and fans.

Against such backdrop, we are now in the digital age and there are lot of oppurtunities for people to enhance their cricket experience. Today, there are technologies that can seemingly improve our whole viewing experience and at the same time we can enjoy the game more extensively.

So while the normal person may be glued to the TV to watch the game here is a list of top devices which can truly enhance the cricket-viewing experience this season.

Logitech UE Boom 2 If you are all set to enjoy the cricket match outside the living room with your buddies, you may want to use a gadget that helps you throw a great cricket party. UE Boom 2 speakers not only provide immense sound output and quality to get the party rolling, they also aesthetically fit into your viewing systems. Designed to withstand getting wet, muddy, and beat up, UE BOOM 2 offers audibe sound in every direction. The speaker uses high-quality materials and is waterproof (IPX 7), drop-proof (from up to five feet high), resilient and powerful. It is portable and so you clip it anywhere and add dimension to your cricket party moment. Opera Cricket Opera Cricket, is a feature built in to the Opera Mini browser. This features keeps users updated during on-going cricket matches and also provides live scores and updates instantly. Additionally, live ball-by-ball commentary for the biggest games is provided. SO if you are using this, you can follow your favorite teams and receive start-time notifications for select matches. Cricket lovers will never miss a game again. Further the browser, Opera Mini utilizes compression technology that reduces the size of heavy web pages and videos so that it loads content faster than other apps and remain light on data usage. Recent updates for Opera Mini help save up to 85 percent of your data plan, allowing you to consume more cricket news and videos. SEE ALSO: Computex 2017: Asus launched Blue Cave antenna-less Wi-Fi router OPPO F3 Plus To watch live cricket games on the go, what matters is a phone with a big screen and great battery life to enhance your cricket experience. And we have one perfect smartphone for you. With a 6.0-inch screen size, OPPO F3 Plus will offer the best viewing-experience to you. The built-in 4,000 mAh battery further gives the F3 Plus an endurance of more than 17 hours and moreover, through OPPO's proprietary and industry-leading rapid VOOC Flash Charge Solution, the battery will charge four-times faster than standard batteries. So you can more or less watch the full match on this device. Wireless headset Well, do you want to enjoy the game peacefully without being disturbed by people when watching cricket games? Then you can create your zen moment by using a quality wireless headset to bring your cricket passion to the next level. One such heaset is the Sennheiser RS 120. It delivers a very good interference-free sound, giving a crystal clear audio experience. The wireless headphones offer highly reliable connectivity with low latency and excellent range. Sennheiser is synonymous with audio innovation. The RS 120 headset uses advanced wireless audio transmission technology to ensure delivery of high-quality sound for a great personal experience and best interference-free listening to a big moment in a cricket match. Fitbit Alta HR While your favourite team scores a perfect hundred or secures the most important wicket, you may want to know how it affects to your heartbeat. Fitbit Alta HR which is a fitness wristband comes with continuous heart rate tracking feature. The fitness band further combines the benefits of PurePulse heart rate technology in a versatile design to help keep track of your racing heartbeat. Apart from the heart-rate, Alta HR also shows you alerts from your phone to keep yourself updated on the cricket buzz.

So what do you think of these devices? Will it be helpful for you or will it make your cricket viewing expereince much more dramatic. Do let us know in the comments.