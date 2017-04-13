Jio DTH service: Launch date, channels, packs, price and more

All you need to know about Jio DTH service.

By:

Undoubtedly, Reliance Jio has created a buzz in the telecom segment with its disruptively priced plans and free services. Since the launch of its 4G services, Jio is rumored to be working on its own DTH service.

Jio DTH service: Launch date, channels, packs, price and more

Earlier this month, the supposed Jio DTH set top box images were leaked. These images went viral on the internet as well as social media websites. The leaked images have tipped that the launch date of the DTH service isn't going to take a long time. While the company has not officially revealed when exactly the Jio DTH service will debut, the JioPrime blog has come up with some interesting and exciting information. 

Here, those interested in the Jio DTH service can get to know more details about the service.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Possible Jio DTH launch date

Possible Jio DTH launch date

Going by the information we have in hand, Reliance Jio is planning to introduce the DTH service with Jio Fiber Broadband. This means that the cable for the internet will provide the cable connection too. Jio is now laying optical fiber links under the ground in the urban areas. The company is taking care of the Jio broadband administration right now. Once this is done, we can expect the DTH service to be launched. It is reasonable to expect the Jio DTH launch date to fall after April 2017.

Jio DTH channels

Jio DTH channels

As per the information known before, the Jio DTH will provide 432 channels via the set top box. Of these, around 350 will be normal SD channels and over 50 will be HD channels that can be watched in 4K resolution. For now, there are channels such as Colors TV, Sony, Star Network, ZEE Network, Star Spots, Ten Sports, DD Spots, ABP News, ZEE News, Aaj Tak, India News, almost all regional channels and English movie channels. Jio is believed to add more channels in the near future.

Also read: Reliance Jio set top box photos leak

Jio DTH price

Jio DTH price

Going by the source, the Jio DTH service is expected to be priced between Rs. 180 and Rs. 200 per moth. There is no denying that Jio wants to provide services at the cheapest cost as it did with the 4G services. Likewise, in the DTH segment too, the service provider is aiming to provide the cheapest plans in comparison to the others.

Jio DTH Welcome Offer

Jio DTH Welcome Offer

Though the exact launch date of the Jio DTH service is not known, it is strongly believed that the company will launch it with the Welcome Offer as it did with the 4G service back in September 2016. Under the Welcome Offer, we can expect free services for a minimum of three months. There are claims that Jio DTH might get six months of free services too. But we need to wait for an official confirmation about the same.

Various Jio DTH packs

Various Jio DTH packs

As per the source, the Jio DTH service might be unveiled with these plans given below. Of course, we can expect more packs to be added after the launch of the service.

  • JIO DTH Basic Home Pack
  • JIO Silver DTH Plans
  • JIO DTH Gold Pack
  • JIO Platinum Pack for DTH
  • JIO DTH My Plans (with customized channels)

Expected Jio DTH plans and their cost

Expected Jio DTH plans and their cost

As per the information that is known for now, the following are likely to be the Jio DTH plans and their respective costs.

  • Normal Pack - Rs. 49 to Rs. 55
  • All Spots Channels (HD) - Rs. 60 to Rs. 69
  • Value Prime Channels - Rs. 120 to Rs. 150
  • Kids Channels - Rs. 180 to Rs. 190
  • My Family Pack - Rs. 200 to Rs. 250
  • My Plan - Rs. 50 to Rs. 54
  • MY Sports - Rs. 159 to Rs. 169
  • Big Ultra Pack - Rs. 199 to Rs. 220
  • Metro Pack - Rs. 199 to Rs. 250
  • Dhoom - Rs. 99 to Rs. 109

Also read: Reliance Jio DTH vs Dish TV: Find Out Which Offers Better Services

Jio DTH plans for South Indian users

Jio DTH plans for South Indian users

It looks Jio is all set to attract the South Indian users with special plans as given below.

  • South Indian Value Pack - Rs. 120 to Rs. 130
  • South Maximum - Rs. 134 to Rs. 145
  • My Sports - Rs. 145 to Rs. 150
  • Mega Pack - Rs. 199 to Rs. 299
  • South Ultra - Rs. 199 to Rs. 250
Jio DTH has a slew of ports

Jio DTH has a slew of ports

The leaked Jio DTH box shows that it has HDMI support, capability for 4K recording streaming in Ultra HD 2160p, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chrome Casting, remote control, RF-45 Ethernet cable, and Android TV functionality as well.

Jio DTH competition

Jio DTH competition

With free DTH service for three or six months and cheap services from Rs. 100 onwards after the free offers, the Jio DTH service sounds pretty impressive. However, this isn't officially confirmed by Jio as yet. If this turns out to be true, the incumbent operators will face a potential threat as their service cost a minimum of Rs. 300.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source

Read More About reliance | jio | DTH | news

Story first published: Thursday, April 13, 2017, 16:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers