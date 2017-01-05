Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs Grab All the Attention at CES 2017

At the ongoing CES 2017, Sony has unveiled a slew of its new products. At the press conference held on Wednesday, the company showcased an array of home entertainment products including TVs. It can be said that Sony is focusing on products that feature the HDR technology in an attempt to raise the slab on picture quality.
Sony expanded their product lineup with the unveiling of the first ever 4K BRAVIA OLED TV range. Also, the CES 2017 launches of Sony include a 4K Blu-ray player and a Dolby Atmos soundbar as well.
Here we bring you more on what Sony announced at the CES 2017. Take a look at these from below and get to know more about the upcoming Sony products that could impress buyers.
A1E Series of BRAVIA OLED
BRAVIA X93E series of 4K HDR TV
Sony HT-ST5000 sound bar
Sony VPL-VZ1000ES Projector
PlayStation VR
Life Space UX
Extra Bass noise-canceling headphone and Bluetooth speakers
This series of OLED TVs brings together the best unique picture quality technologies of Sony. The series is equipped with the company's unique Acoustic SurfaceTM technology, which vibrates the display as well as lets sound to be output from the TV screen directly. Without the usual speakers around the screen, the A1E series of TVs have a speaker-less and stand-less design. Eventually, the picture and sound become one and the reality of the visuals reach an all new level. Also, you can enjoy a great viewing experience from anywhere in the room as the OLED panel has a wide viewing angle and the image and sound are fused together.
The X93E series of 4K HDR televisions is equipped with the unique and advanced Slim Backlight Drive+ technology of Sony. This takes the brightness and contrast of the TV to a great height. It has the 4K HDR processor X1 Extreme that helps in upscaling the SDR content to 4K HDR quality. Also, it boasts other technologies that boost the picture quality of the content.
In the audio department, Sony announced its flagship HT-ST5000 sound bar. This sound bar supports Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos next gen 3D surround sound that takes the immersion to an all new level. It features Sony's wave-front control technology called S-Force PRO Front Surround that channels the sound waves in the right direction to facilitate power room filling audio output. It also has features that calibrates audio quality and optimizes the movie playback.
The new Sony VPL-VZ1000ES Ultra Short Throw last light projector features a space saving design and can fit comfortably in the living room. It offers easy to enjoy immersive 4K HDR content on a large screen. With an ultra-short throw lens, the projector can project up to 6 inches from the screen surface. The features of this projector include 5-axis optical image stabilization, RX100V premium compact camera, and touchscreen AF control.
The PlayStation VR is a VR system that takes the PS4 experience to the next level with enhanced immersion and enriched gaming experience.
The Life Space UX concept delivers unique experience and also facilitates new ways that will transform the living space. It is displayed as "New 4K Projector - It's all here". It can be used as a typical projector by creating a big screen by projecting images on a wall to view content. It lets discovering new content. To be precise, you can use the same to project a number of book covers on the wall, pick one and turn the pages to leaf through the same.
Sony has announced new wireless speakers in different sizes and color options - SRS-XB40, SRS-XB-30, and SRS-XB20, and MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1 wireless headsets. These devices have Extra Bass technology and and will be made available from March 2017.