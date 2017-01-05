Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs Grab All the Attention at CES 2017

At the ongoing CES 2017, Sony has unveiled a slew of its new products. At the press conference held on Wednesday, the company showcased an array of home entertainment products including TVs. It can be said that Sony is focusing on products that feature the HDR technology in an attempt to raise the slab on picture quality.

Sony expanded their product lineup with the unveiling of the first ever 4K BRAVIA OLED TV range. Also, the CES 2017 launches of Sony include a 4K Blu-ray player and a Dolby Atmos soundbar as well.

Also Read: Why Asus ZenFone AR Is A Phone That Matters

Here we bring you more on what Sony announced at the CES 2017. Take a look at these from below and get to know more about the upcoming Sony products that could impress buyers.