Acer forays into Home Entertainment and AV segment with the launch of A1500 projector

Acer, one of the leading PC maker in the world has recently launched the A1500 projector to cater the needs of home entertainment and AV segment.

The A1500 projector offers support for 100-inch projection capability and film-like image. It comes with a brightness of 3000 AL and a contrast ratio of 20000:1. With Full HD, Rec.709 & sRGB colour standard, the projector displays true-to-the-life colors which make for a great home theater experience.

SEE ALSO: Samsung to launch Gear S3 Smartwatch in India

Technical specifications apart, the projector has a sleek design with a curved front profile which compliment any modern home. It also has a detachable top cover which allows you to install dongles and help hide cables to offer clean aesthetics

Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, ACER said, "The dynamic environs of present-day home entertainment require flexible devices which deliver a high-quality reliable performance.

Acer is unrivaled in its ability to constantly offer breath-taking quality and innovation and we now bring this to the home entertainment and AV segments. We aspire to fulfill the needs of our customers and at the same time provide them with the best of projection quality. Our feature-rich A1500 offers innovative connectivity options and a compelling, high impact home AV experience."

SEE ALSO: Apple and Carl Zeiss allegedly team up to launch augmented reality glasses

The A1500 also comes quipped with LumiSense+ light sensor, which intelligently detects the ambient light conditions. The LumiSense+ technology then automatically optimizes brightness levels and color saturation accordingly.

It also incorporates a clever content-aware process to analyze projected content frame by frame and dynamically adjust image visibility to optimum levels while its 4 corner keystone takes care of the projected content even if it's being projected from the corners of the room.

One can always connect their set-top boxes, DVD player or wirelessly project using wireless dongle to stream content from phone, laptop or tablet for the sake of flexibility.

The Acer A1500 projector is priced at Rs. 82,000, and is available for purchase across key retailers in the country.

-Press Release

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals