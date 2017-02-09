Airtel to launch hybrid DTH STB to combat Jio's DTH service

Airtel to fight Jio in all aspects.

By:

Last week, the alleged Reliance Jio DTH set-top box's photo hit the web. Now it appears like Airtel is planning to compete with Jio in this sector.

Airtel to launch hybrid DTH STB to combat Jio's DTH service

As per a TelecomTalk report, Airtel is prepping a hybrid DTH STB that is said to support online surfing and DTH over Wi-Fi or Fiber cable. We know that Airtel is rolling out the V-Fiber internet service across the country and DTH service might also be in tow.

The report goes on stating that Airtel is in discussion with dominant global content providers in order to bundle their services with the upcoming DTH service. Previously, there were rumors that Airtel and Netflix might tie up to offer content services. If this turns out to be true, there will definitely be a significant disruption in the country.

Also Read: Reliance Jio set-top box image leaks; Is DTH service coming soon?

It is clear that Airtel is attempting to launch the hybrid DTH STB to contribute to the continuous growth in the segment of online content and revolutionize the telecom sector.

As per the report, Airtel is done with the final testing of the product, meaning that the launch will happen in the near future. As of now, Airtel's DTH service has 12.5 million customers and is a leading player in this market segment.

Read More About airtel | reliance | jio | DTH | news

Other articles published on Feb 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy