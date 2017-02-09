Airtel to launch hybrid DTH STB to combat Jio's DTH service

Last week, the alleged Reliance Jio DTH set-top box's photo hit the web. Now it appears like Airtel is planning to compete with Jio in this sector.

As per a TelecomTalk report, Airtel is prepping a hybrid DTH STB that is said to support online surfing and DTH over Wi-Fi or Fiber cable. We know that Airtel is rolling out the V-Fiber internet service across the country and DTH service might also be in tow.

The report goes on stating that Airtel is in discussion with dominant global content providers in order to bundle their services with the upcoming DTH service. Previously, there were rumors that Airtel and Netflix might tie up to offer content services. If this turns out to be true, there will definitely be a significant disruption in the country.

It is clear that Airtel is attempting to launch the hybrid DTH STB to contribute to the continuous growth in the segment of online content and revolutionize the telecom sector.

As per the report, Airtel is done with the final testing of the product, meaning that the launch will happen in the near future. As of now, Airtel's DTH service has 12.5 million customers and is a leading player in this market segment.