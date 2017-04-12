Airtel ‘Internet TV’ launched: India's first hybrid DTH STB

Airtel today launched Internet TV, which is India's first hybrid DTH STB. Powered by Android TV, it offers more than 500 plus satellite TV channels. Having the ability to transform any TV into a smart TV, Airtel's Internet TV allows the users to switch seamlessly between online and linear TV content with a single device. In addition to this, customers can also stream and cast content directly onto their TV.

"With Airtel 'Internet TV' we are bringing world-class content from the web and much more to the TV screen. This latest innovation has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end to end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device," said Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director of DTH, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel 'Internet TV' comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies and more. Moreover, it has access to Google Play Store that lets users download apps, content and games.

Talking about other specifications, it comes with inbuilt-Wi-Fi receiver and Bluetooth-based remote control, which is integrated with Google voice search feature.

The Airtel Internet TV is 4K content ready and enables LIVE TV shows to be paused, recorded and rewinded. It supports content through USB (external HD) and Bluetooth as well. Also, you can now cast, mirror content from mobile devices, tablets and laptops onto your TV screen.

The Airtel Internet TV has some good news for gamers too. It enables them to use physical game controllers or smartphones as a gamepad. Another plus point is that customers can upgrade their existing STBs to 'Internet TV' STB.

For now, Airtel Internet TV is made available exclusively on Amazon India from today onwards Rs. 4,999 with 3-month Digital TV subscription. While in a limited period offer you just have to pay Rs. 7,999 for a one-year subscription. It will be made available in Airtel websites and retail stores following the online launch.