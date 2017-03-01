Amazon Alexa enabled devices will now come with NPR One app

Amazon's voice-controlled AI system, Alexa, has been gaining popularity and acceptance so much so that it is being made available on smart cars and Motorola phones. The latest development that has caught our eye is that Alexa will now sport National Public Radio's, NPR one app.

The app is said to have been made available across Amazon's smart-home assistants including Echo and Dot. Furthermore, the app will also be available on Alexa enabled devices like smart cars and Motorola phones.

The new app goes beyond hourly NPR newscast which is currently being offered on the devices. The app will allow for new voice-activated, interactive format of personalized flow of stories, shows and podcasts from NPR along with the user's local public radio stations.

As more and more users adopt smart-home assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, NPR One, on voice activated devices is designed to complement the typical daily activities in the user's kitchen or living rooms.

Users can beckon their AI assistant by simply saying, "Alexa, play NPR One," and enjoy the device while doing their daily chores. The app will keep users up to date on the news as well as engage the user with high-quality audio storytelling.

With simple commands like "Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news" or "Alexa, ask NPR One to play Planet money" or any of the latest episodes of shows being aired on NPR. Furthermore, users can even request for content from content partners of NPR like Buzzfeed, Gimlet and Refinery29 as of now and other partners as and when they tie up with NPR.

The NPR One app along with this new way to experience public radio is now available, to access it just say, "Alexa, enable NPR One," or search for NPR One in the Alexa app's skill store. To get the new NPR One app simply follow the prompts and enjoy your customized listening experience.

