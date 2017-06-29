Amazon Echo smart speaker, Alexa Voice Service to be launched in India by the end of 2017

There is no doubt that Amazon considers India as one of its significant markets. The company scaled its operations in the country by pushing several services.

The notable services of Amazon in the country are the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Fire TV dongle. This list does not include the smart home speaker - Amazon Echo. As per the reports that are making the rounds all over the internet, this product might be launched in the country by the end of 2017.

A report by Economic Times claims that Amazon will introduce the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) and Echo smart speaker in India this year.

The report also suggests that Amazon has already starting with the testing of these products through select company executives as well as analysts. Amazon seems to be in plans to make Alexa compatible with all the Indian languages before its launch in the country.

This way, it looks like Amazon is planning to follow Google's footprints in India. We say this as the regional language support is the major factor that helped Google expand in the country.

As per the report, the Amazon Echo speaker will understand only English initially. Soon after its launch, it will be updated with the support for regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.

It goes on stating that a multilingual interface is right now in the works at the Chennai facility of Amazon. Besides supporting Indian regional languages, the smart speaker can perform a few other tasks such as placing online orders, booking a cab, etc.