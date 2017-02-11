Amazon Echo with Alexa AI assistant to launch in India soon

Amazon Echo, an Artificial Intelligence powered speaker which was launched back in 2014 might soon make its way to India, according to rumors. The assistant used in the Amazon Echo speaker is 'Alexa,' which takes your voice commands and processes the task.

This news is coming from FactorDaily, and they are saying that Amazon is currently setting up the base for the Alexa to work on. The Amazon Echo was widely regarded as one of the major competitors for Google Home launched last year.

Most of the people over the world claimed that Amazon’s speaker is way ahead of Google’s one. Nevertheless, Google has no plans to brings their Google Home to India in the near future.

Amazon is working hard to mark its name in the Indian market. Recently, the company introduced Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video in India. While the Amazon Prime Video goes against Netflix in the country, the Amazon Prime ensures faster delivery services.