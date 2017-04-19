Amazon Fire TV Stick launched at Rs. 3,999

Amazon has just launched a new powerful streaming media device the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote in India. Looks like, with this launch, Amazon will be going head to head with its competitor Google Chromecast.

In any case, the new device from Amazon will basically allow you to access thousands of movies, TV shows, apps and games through your HDTV. Commenting on the same line, Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV said, "Fire TV Stick offers access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows, popular apps, and features designed specifically for customers in India including powerful voice search for Amazon Video titles in Hindi and English."

"Fire TV Stick also offers Data Monitoring and other features to help customers in India get the most from their data plan and stream more content using less bandwidth."

Coming to the Fire TV Stick, the device comes with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi for great picture quality. The media stick also with a voice remote that makes it easy for the users to search Amazon Video content using just their voice. The device further offers spoken language support for Indian customers in Hindi and English.

The all-new Fire TV Stick is available on the amazon.in and select retailers across India for just Rs. 3,999. Moreover, as an introductory offer, customers who purchase a Fire TV Stick by May 31, 2017, and subscribe to an annual Prime membership will receive a ₹499 cash back to their Amazon Pay balance. Existing Amazon Prime members who purchase a new Fire TV Stick are also eligible to receive this credit for a limited time. The company also says if customers purchase the device through Amazon.in, the Amazon Fire TV Stick will come pre-registered so customers can immediately get started. "No complicated set-up, no hassle - just plug it in and start watching."

"We started Prime with unlimited fast delivery and then added unlimited access to Prime Video at no additional cost. Now, Fire TV Stick transforms TV viewing and makes the Prime experience even better," said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager of Amazon India. "Customers can now instantly stream their favorite movies and TV shows right from an HDTV, and easily find new content using just their voice."

Other Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote features include Instant Streaming with Advanced Streaming and Prediction (ASAP) feature, Data Monitoring, Parental Controls, and Stunning video quality

Additionally, Amazon is also providing a limited time offer for customers in India. They will receive up to 100 GB of free data on Airtel Broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi devices, valid for three months from the time of activation; up to 240 GB of free data from YOU Broadband; six months of unlimited ad-free music streaming from Gaana; a three month free premium video membership from Eros Now; and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot Kids.