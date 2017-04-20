Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Apple TV vs Google ChromeCast

Yesterday, Amazon launched its latest streaming device in India dubbed as Fire TV stick, that lets you watch movies, TV shows and much more. Available in Amazon India, this device carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It also comes with a voice bundled TV remote, where you can search the content with your voice alone.

In terms of specifications, the Fire TV Stick comes packed with quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB inbuilt memory, Dolby Audio, and supports various formats as well. Today, we are going to compare Fire TV Stick with Chromecast and Apple TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick One of the best thing about the Fire TV stick is its remote, where the microphone button that lets you do a voice search for videos and other content through Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice assistant software. Here, you can consume content from almost all including Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Eros Now, and Netflix too. It is easy to setup and doesn't need a cable box or satellite dish. Other good feature is that it supports Kodi -- a free, open-source software media center designed to play videos, music and games. Apple TV Talking about the Apple TV, it comes with the touchpad remote that can also be used as a motion controller, integration with Apple's Siri voice assistant, and a new dedicated app store. In terms of content, it supports all the music, videos available in iTunes. Also Read: Amazon Fire TV Stick launched at Rs. 3,999 It also supports most of the major TV streaming services too. Talking about setting up, you can cast and mirror content from your iPhone and iPad to your Apple TV using a feature called AirPlay. This tech is one of the easiest ways to mirror content when compared with others. If you are the one, who is immersed in the Apple ecosystem, Apple TV is definitely for you, otherwise, no need to sign up this costly package, as there are other options. You can get Apple TV in India at Rs. 13,500 on online stores. Google Chromecast Coming to Google Chromecast, you can watch streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Eros Now, and much more. In Chromecast, you can mirror your content through your Android mobile phones, laptop, and tablets. Besides mirroring, you can also play the local content available in your device. Unlike others, it doesn't come with remote instead you can control through the apps on your mobile phones. Also Read: List of popular technologies that Amazon brought into masses The Chromecast doesn't support Amazon or Apple apps, but in their place, it has the Google Play library of content. You can get Google Chromecast in India at Rs. 3,399 on online stores.